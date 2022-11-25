Pelissero: Justin Fields had limited participation in practice (shoulder)
An injury update on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
An injury update on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
What led the officials to overturn Hunter Henry's touchdown catch in Patriots-Vikings? The media sought an explanation from the NFL after the game, and here's what the league came back with.
A closer look at the controversial call that negated a Patriots touchdown.
Mississippi State won the Egg Bowl over Ole Miss in bizarre fashion.
Dispatch and Michigan sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Wolverines game, and what the final score will be.
The Patriots tight end nearly had his second TD of the game.
Kiffin spoke about the recent conjecture surrounding the Auburn job at length Thursday night. Here's what he did (and didn't) say.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
If Lane Kiffin had planned to take a final bow by winning the Egg Bowl, Mississippi State spoiled the party. Will Kiffin remain at Ole Miss?
En route to blowing out the Clippers, Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember.
The concerns have dramatically shifted for the Buffalo Bills over the past seven days. Last Friday, players like left tackle Dion Dawkins had real concerns as to whether the team would get to Detroit for a Week 11 game against the Browns. This Friday, with a pair of wins since Sunday in their new home [more]
Conor McGregor went haywire once again on Twitter as he insulted Joe Rogan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and pro wrestler MJF.
Who were the winners and losers from the Patriots' road loss to the Vikings?
There are no morale victories in the NFL. But something felt different about the Detroit Lions’ 28-25 Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
England is now -210 to win on Friday after Iran beat Wales.
Married UFC fighters Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announced that they're expecting their first baby together in 2023.
No team in the Super Bowl era has had as much success as the Patriots did on offense Thursday night in Minnesota and still found a way to lose.
The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals square off in a rematch from last year's AFC Divisional Round. Here's The Tennessean's prediction.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.