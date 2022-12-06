Pelissero: Josh Jacobs (calf, quad) will play vs. Rams on 'TNF' barring a setback in practice
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Las Vegas Raider running back Josh Jacobs.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Las Vegas Raider running back Josh Jacobs.
The dilemma for Kidd and GM Nico Harrison: On a nightly basis, who’s gonna produce other than Doncic?
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Whatever Andrew Luck pursues next, the former Colts QB will do it with a perspective that comes from living in what ESPN describes as "a silent hell."
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Watkins shared the news with an edit on Twitter.
Later today, we’ll know whether former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is claimed on waivers and, if so, where he’ll go. We looked at a bunch of possibilities earlier today. Currently, the rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Mayfield will end up with the Rams. Thanks to a 3-9 record, the Rams are [more]
The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. All teams have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a waivers claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. It’s five games, at a total financial investment of $1.349 million. There are three categories of teams that could be interested. One, teams that would want him [more]
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
Bill Belichick paid a visit to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who played under Belichick with the Patriots during the 2008 season, after New England's Thanksgiving loss to Minnesota.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
Former NFL coach Tony Dungy pointed out that the 49ers' QB situation is similar to what he went through while coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1999 season.
While the Browns wanted him back on the practice squad, Josh Dobbs has taken his talents north of Cleveland