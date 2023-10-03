Pelissero: Jonathan Taylor will return to practice Wednesday
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero is reporting Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will return to practice Wednesday as Colts will open Taylor's practice window.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero is reporting Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will return to practice Wednesday as Colts will open Taylor's practice window.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
Puka Nacua has recorded more catches and receiving yards than any other wide receiver through their first four career NFL games.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
This trio of players looks set to lead early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Travis Kelce was already a football star, but after being linked to Taylor Swift, now he’s in an entirely different orbit.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Christian McCaffrey is fantasy's top overall scorer through four weeks, but running back as a whole has offered few right answers.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
The game had nearly 3 million fewer viewers' than Colorado's loss to Oregon, however.
Crafton was upset with Sanchez after a late wreck in Saturday's Truck Series race.
Yahoo Sports' baseball writers offer their playoff predictions, from the wild-card winners to the World Series champions.
For a second straight season, Butler showed up for the new NBA season with a completely new look.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.