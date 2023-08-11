Pelissero: Joe Burrow progressing well in calf-strain recovery
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero has the latest injury news on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
The Bengals have come close to a championship two years in a row.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.
Burrow pulled up with a calf injury on Day 2 of training camp.
All signs point to Burrow and the Bengals striking a new deal before the start of the season. But beyond that, his contract talks have been a mystery.
