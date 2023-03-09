Pelissero: Jets want Rodgers; uncertain whether QB wants to play in New York
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says the New York Jets want Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers; uncertain whether QB wants to play in New York.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says the New York Jets want Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers; uncertain whether QB wants to play in New York.
Bears tight end Cole Kmet is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
Here's what the 49ers might have to surrender in a deal for Lamar Jackson.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
With free agency right around the corner, Bears insider Josh Schrock makes his priority list for Ryan Poles and gives out predictions for how the Bears fill their many needs.
The new Broncos coach has an unorthodox plan for inspiring his team.
What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.
The Jets will be releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year next week
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Carson Wentz, Leonard Fournette and Kenny Golladay are among the notable names getting cut this year. Here are other players who were released ahead of 2023 free agency.
Here are results of a fan survey on which free agents the Eagles should keep or let go, with Martin Frank's analysis:
McIlroy’s hopes of returning to world number one took a hit in the first round
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has been adamant that the team will not be trading wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason and the team has made a move that makes it even clearer that Allen will be sticking around. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Allen’s contract in order to create [more]
The Bears have an interesting offseason ahead.
The Horned Frogs will attempt to win the Big 12 tournament without a key piece
San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner was asked to rank the top five current 49ers players, and it wasn't an easy task.
Here’s how Lewis played a big role in Chiefs’ now-famous “Corn Dog” touchdown from Super Bowl LVII.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The cat is out of the darkened closet. At this point, there’s no much excitement among Jets fans for the team to do anything other than trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. What’s their fallback? Jimmy Garoppolo? Please. They have to get the deal done. Rodgers knows it. And the Packers know it, too. Case in [more]