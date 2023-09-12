Pelissero: Jets fear a ruptured Achilles for QB Aaron Rodgers
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says the New York Jets fear a ruptured Achilles for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York ended before it could really begin.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
Allen is still an elite QB who's unlikely to turn the ball over four times in a single game again all season. But as his head coach said, "It's hard to win in this league when you're playing two opponents."
Xavier Gipson ran back a 65-yard punt return to seal the overtime win for the Jets on Monday night.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Aaron Rodgers told Giants DE Jihad Ward, "I don't even know who you are, bro."
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
The Jets needed to make a big move at QB.
Cook didn't come out and say he's a Jet because of Rodgers' presence. But he is the latest to join New York's increasingly loaded roster for a promising season.
The Jets experienced a range of emotions on Monday night, which fantasy managers could relate to when an unexpected score altered outcomes.
