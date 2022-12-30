Pelissero: Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott is 'in good shape' after suffering knee injury vs. Titans
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
One may consider Josh Norman back. Head coach Steve Wilks told reporters in his Friday press conference that Norman will be active for Sunday’s critical game against the Buccaneers. Via Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer, Wilks added that Norman likely won’t exceed 25 defensive snaps. And Keith Taylor will start at corner in place [more]
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed another week of practice because of his knee injury and he’s set to miss another game as well. Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t officially rule Jackson out when he spoke to reporters on Friday, but did say that it is a “fair assumption” that Tyler Huntley will be at quarterback [more]
He was released about a month ago.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami's Christmas Day loss to Green Bay. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Tagovailoa is still in the NFL's concussion protocol and is day to day as he focuses on his health. ''He's better than the day before,'' McDaniel said.
Our staff predicts the border battle with that team from Wisconsin
We're looking for value in some less-than-desirable matchups.
The Panthers are expected to play CB Josh Norman in Week 17. But how much burn will he get? Interim HC Steve Wilks gave us an estimate on Friday.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
Something weird is happening in Denver. That statement would be true pretty much every week of a wild and wacky 2022 season. The current nuttiness comes from a sudden effort by multiple Broncos players to rush to the public defense of quarterback Russell Wilson. From receiver Jerry Jeudy to receiver K.J. Hamler to receiver Kendall [more]
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sent an email asking for more consistency from NFL officials earlier this season, but he didn’t get what he was looking for from the crew working Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Vrabel’s specific gripe on Thursday night was with how officials handled roughing the passer. Titans linebacker Monty Rice [more]
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
Spending New Years in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves.
NEW ORLEANS — Alabama didn’t have to deal with any opt-outs from its current players, but its depth still took a hit.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
The Columbus Dispatch and Georgia sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes vs. Bulldogs game, and what the final score will be.
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn.
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off - and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes. ''There's really not much more to be said - it's Pittsburgh Steelers week,'' said Chris Horton, Baltimore's special teams coordinator. The Ravens host Pittsburgh on Sunday night, and that fact that this matchup was moved into prime time says a lot about the significance of the rivalry.