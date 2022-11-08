Pelissero: Jerry Jones 'in recruiting mode' for Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that Dallas Cowboys head coach Jerry Jones is 'in recruiting mode' for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The NFL announced it’s first flex scheduling change of the season on Tuesday. The league is moving Week 11’s game between the Chiefs and Chargers in Los Angeles from Sunday afternoon to Sunday Night Football on NBC. The matchup between the Bengals and Steelers in Pittsburgh was originally scheduled for the standalone Sunday night spot, [more]
The NFL has been unpredictable, and that makes it a challenge for bettors.
Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other #Bills injuries:
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich nine games into the 2022 NFL season. See how NFL fans are reacting on social media.
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
Did Shaquille Leonard and the Colts defense really know what plays the Patriots were running Sunday? Head coach Bill Belichick gave a surprisingly direct answer.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 10 including Seattle at Tampa Bay, Dallas at Green Bay, Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco
Former Colts center Jeff Saturday officially was introduced as interim head coach of the team on Monday night. There’s a sentence I never dreamed I’d be typing tonight. Something else Saturday likely didn’t dream he’d be doing tonight is figuring out the identity of the person wo will call the offensive plays for the Colts [more]
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t hold back after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers when he said that the team’s defense “should not have had to go back on the field” after the Buccaneers failed to score on a fourth down with under two minutes left to play in the game. The struggling Rams offense bled [more]
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
The top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings release look simple. Georgia will lead Ohio State and Michigan. The No. 4 spot is up for grabs.
Though it's not the most thrilling week on the waiver wire, Denny Carter highlights players to add before they go off in their respective offenses. (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)
The decision of Colts owner Jim Irsay to go outside the current coaching staff for an interim head coach technically complies with the Rooney Rule, but only because the Rooney Rule doesn’t apply in those situations. (Yet.) If it did, Irsay wouldn’t have been able to just hand the reins to Jeff Saturday, without first [more]