Pelissero: Jerry Jeudy is 'good to go' in Week 2 following hamstring injury
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is 'good to go' in Week 2 following his hamstring injury.
Jerry Jeudy reportedly needed help getting on and off the cart at practice.
NFL football is a brutal business. Sometimes more than others.
The 2020 Rookie of the Year, Young has seen his career derailed by injuries, which cost him 21 games in the previous two seasons.
The first round continued Friday with a pair of openers that included scorching 3-point shooting and young players showing out.
The Vikings' star is on pace for 2,627 receiving yards this season.
Gilbert is now facing burglary charges in Nebraska and Georgia.
The Texas transfer pleaded no contest to assaulting an ex-girlfriend earlier this week.
The AL East and the likely first-round playoff bye that comes with it are up for grabs.
Misiewicz didn't appear to lose consciousness in a frightening scene.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
The Cardinals showed some fight in Week 1 and now face a Giants team that didn't score a point against the Cowboys.
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite Daily Fantasy plays for Week 2 lineups, including leaning on the Jaguars.
The Rams rookie went from 7% to 75% rostered in Yahoo leagues this week.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
Doctors discovered Howard's condition during a routine medical exam and immediately scheduled surgery.
Rodgers is not ready to retire after tearing his Achilles tendon at 39 years old.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season for the Crimson Tide.
The Lakers continue to invest in their young core.