Pelissero: Jeff Saturday will be a 'real candidate' for Colts' permanent HC role
Jeff Saturday held his end-of-season press conference. Here are the highlights.
The Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning and it hasn’t taken long for a list of candidates to come together. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that former Lions head coach and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is expected to interview for the position. Schwartz was a senior defensive assistant with the Titans [more]
Alijah Vera-Tucker says he'll be ready for training camp
The Indianapolis Colts are in line to make a lot of changes after the 2022. Here are their players who are eligible for free agency.
Tom Pelissero is reporting the Denver Broncos expect to interview Jim Harbaugh for their head coach vacancy.
Goff currentlyhas the fifth-longest streak without an interception in NFL history, behind Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (twice) and Derek Carr
Bears RB David Montgomery, set to hit free agency, made sure to stop and give Justin Fields a hug before heading out for the offseason.
Here's how the initial PFF game grades broke down for the Detroit Lions in the Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers
Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, is heading to the playoffs. He's one of the winners in NBC Sports Bay Area's roundup of the good, the bad and the ugly from NFL Week 18.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]