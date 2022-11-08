Pelissero: Jeff Saturday names Parks Frazier Colts' offensive play caller for Week 10 vs. Raiders
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that interim head coach Jeff Saturday names Parks Frazier Indianapolis Colts' offensive play caller for Week 10.
Frazier, 30, is the Colts' assistant quarterbacks coach. Saturday will be coaching in the NFL for the first time.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
Irsay is bringing Saturday in with the goal of eventually installing him as the permanent head coach. Given how this went down, this could be a significant Rooney Rule loophole/headache for the league.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on the subject, it became clear that Monday’s horseshoe surprise [more]
Former Colts center Jeff Saturday officially was introduced as interim head coach of the team on Monday night. There’s a sentence I never dreamed I’d be typing tonight. Something else Saturday likely didn’t dream he’d be doing tonight is figuring out the identity of the person wo will call the offensive plays for the Colts [more]
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich nine games into the 2022 NFL season. See how NFL fans are reacting on social media.