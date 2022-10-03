Pelissero: Javonte Williams out for rest of 2022 after tearing ACL vs. Raiders
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams out for rest of 2022 after tearing ACL vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
A 27-year-old man died after falling from an escalator during Jets-Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium, the local public safety department said.
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 4's biggest storylines, including Jonathan Taylor's frustrating start and ankle injury. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
Mike Tomlin tried to keep the moment at bay as long as he could. Mitch Trubisky did too while gamely — if futilely — enduring what quickly became a weekly referendum on his ability to hang onto the starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh during a slow start. Kenny Pickett's ascension was always going to be inevitable.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
There isn't a more serious issue facing the NFL than head trauma, and the star quarterback should consider the long-term effects, Chase Goodbread writes.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book. Again.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 5.
The Steelers saw improvements in some areas on Sunday but not enough to pull off the win.
The good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' overtime win over the Patriots.
Tom Brady heaped more praise on Patrick Mahomes Sunday night after what very well could be the final meeting between the two superstar quarterbacks.
Respect the hustle. Also, try your best not to laugh.
Some strategic decisions backfired for the Ravens in Sunday's loss to the Bills. Did they spark Peters' late-game sideline outburst?
Patriots fourth-round rookie QB Bailey Zappe gave an honest reflection after falling to the Packers in his NFL debut.