Pelissero: Jameson Williams will practice today for first time since being drafted by Lions
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will practice today for first time since being drafted by Lions.
Dan Campbell's team is on a 3-game winning streak after a dominant 31-18 victory Sunday over the New York Giants. That's rare for the Detroit Lions.
Cory Kinnan goes into a Browns Film Room to dissect what happened on a coverage bust that led to a wide-open Stefon Diggs touchdown
Tutu Atwell played 7 snaps against the Saints, 6 of which were as a run blocker. What was Sean McVay's plan?
Check out all the facts and figures from UFC Fight Night 215, which featured a number of notable feats.
See the top Twitter reactions to Kennedy Nzechukwu's comeback TKO of Ion Cutelaba in the UFC Fight Night 215 main event.
Kennedy Nzechukwu won the first UFC main event of his career with an impressive finish of Ion Cutelaba at the UFC Apex.
McNeill has been quiet on the stat sheet until a dominant performance in Week 11
The Rams suffered their 4th straight loss of the season to the Saints in Week 11 and here are 6 immediate takeaways from the game.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just [more]
Southern California's defeat of UCLA moved the Trojans closer to the College Football Playoff in this week's bowl projections. Clemson still leads.
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.