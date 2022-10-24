Pelissero: Jags 'putting their faith in' Etienne as feature back in offense
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Jacksonville Jaguars "putting their faith in" running back Travis Etienne as a feature back in the offense.
James Robinson is dealing with some knee troubles, according to Doug Pederson.
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made [more]
Matt Ryan goes to the bench and Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts against the Commanders
James Robinson went from scoring four touchdowns in the Jaguars' first three games to getting zero touches in Week 7. What happened?
The improvement is apparent at all three levels.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster talked about how playing Call of Duty with teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce helped spark the team's Week 7 win over the 49ers.
It sure sounds like the Panthers are going with PJ Walker in Week 8 against the Falcons.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Nick Saban's farcical explanation of why he didn't suspend Jermaine Burton gives a playbook to any Alabama player who harms a field-rushing fan.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. dives into some players who have raised their stock halfway through the fantasy season. Can Gus Edwards be consistent? (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
There's a new team in the top five of this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after TCU made its second consecutive dramatic comeback. Moving out is Clemson.
A few minor changes in Herbie's rankings after week 9. #GoBucks
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Kyle Shanahan outlined what frustrated him the most in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
After a weekend of upsets, could we be in for another tonight?
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
Check out three players to consider pursuing on the waiver wire in fantasy leagues ahead of Week 8.