Pelissero: 'The initial diagnosis is a UCL sprain' for Brock Purdy
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says "the initial diagnosis is a UCL sprain" for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says "the initial diagnosis is a UCL sprain" for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
Haason Reddick revealed what he was thinking as he saw 49ers tight end Tyler Kroft was the only thing standing between him and Brock Purdy.
Rex Ryan's got a thought about how the Commanders' offseason could unfold. Is it thrilling? Yep. But is it realistic? Nope.
Heiden played 11 NFL seasons at tight end and was taken 10 picks before Lions coach Dan Campbell in the 1999 draft
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
We’re down to the final game of the NFL season as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl 57. Who will win?
The 49ers believe it's a UCL injury for Brock Purdy. The extent of the injury is unknown for now.
San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy spoke to reporters after his team was defeated by the Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday. (1-29-23)
Brock Purdy's high school coach explains how the 49ers rookie got ready for this moment.
George Kittle and Kyle Shanahan shared their emotions after the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
The NFL is lucky the sequence didn't play a direct impact on the outcome of the game.
Here is a breakdown of the 49ers' scheduled free agents after the 2022 season comes to a close.
The 49ers reportedly are hoping Brock Purdy didn't sustain a ruptured UCL in his right elbow.