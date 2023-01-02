Pelissero: 'There is some hope' Bridgewater plays vs. Jets in Week 18
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says "there is some hope" Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater plays vs. the New York Jets in Week 18.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once again is in the concussion protocol. Some have suggested that he shouldn’t play again this year. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday’s pregame show that Tua hopes to play in the playoffs, if the Dolphins qualify. That meshes with the scuttlebutt we’re hearing from those in and around [more]
The Dolphins lost a fifth straight, dropping to 8-8. It's all going sideways and injuries are making everything worse at the worst time.
Jets coach Robert Saleh was quick to take blame for his team's shortcomings, saying, 'It starts with me.'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh sent a message to the franchise's fan base after Week 17's 23-6 loss at the Seattle Seahawks ended the team's playoff hopes.
Should the Broncos trade a first-round pick to the Saints for Sean Payton?
The Eagles will need to beat the New York Giants next week to clinch the No. 1 seed and an NFC East title.
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
Moving the Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday was an odd choice, writes The Star’s Sam McDowell. Here’s why the NFL might regret it.
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
How fast is Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs? He revealed a shockingly fast clocking on Monday after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft.
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
After Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led the team to a comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, coach Mike Tomlin said he loved what he saw. “I can’t say enough about our young QB,” Tomlin said. “He smiles in the face of it, he’s always ready to be that guy, in the moments [more]
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
Quarterback Brock Purdy aced another test on Sunday as the 49ers earned their ninth consecutive victory with a 37-34 win in overtime against the Raiders.
A Bengals win on Monday could be huge for the Patriots' playoff hopes.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 49ers holding on to the NFC's No. 2 seed is "really important" as the regular season comes to an end.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.