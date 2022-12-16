Pelissero: Harrison Smith, Christian Darrisaw will be back for Vikings vs. Colts

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) There's a connectivity and resiliency these Minnesota Vikings have crafted and harvested, helping put them on the brink of a division title despite being cumulatively outscored by their opponents. After allowing 400-plus yards for a franchise-record fifth straight game in a defeat last week at Detroit, the Vikings (10-3) will take another crack at clinching when they host Indianapolis (4-8-1) on Saturday. ''Everybody's kind of on them at this moment, so I feel like they've got a lot to prove,'' wide receiver Justin Jefferson said.