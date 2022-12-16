Pelissero: Harrison Smith, Christian Darrisaw will be back for Vikings vs. Colts
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero previews the Week 15 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) There's a connectivity and resiliency these Minnesota Vikings have crafted and harvested, helping put them on the brink of a division title despite being cumulatively outscored by their opponents. After allowing 400-plus yards for a franchise-record fifth straight game in a defeat last week at Detroit, the Vikings (10-3) will take another crack at clinching when they host Indianapolis (4-8-1) on Saturday. ''Everybody's kind of on them at this moment, so I feel like they've got a lot to prove,'' wide receiver Justin Jefferson said.
