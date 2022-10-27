Pelissero: Giants trading WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs
When Patrick Mahomes gets back from the bye week, he’ll have another offensive weapon at his disposal. The Chiefs have acquired receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Jordan Schultz of theScore.com was the first to report the move, which PFT has confirmed. Toney, [more]
The New York Giants currently have nine picks in the 2023 NFL draft (and likely more on the way) following a trade of Kadarius Toney.
