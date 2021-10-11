Pelissero: Giants suffer array of injuries after Week 5

SNY

In this Giants vs Cowboys post game interview, NYG Head Coach Joe Judge talks about losing three of his best offensive players in the same game as the Cowboys poured it on in the second half, winning 44-20. Judge was not sure what the extent of the injuries were to QB Daniel Jones(concussion protocol) and RB Saquon Barkley(ankle injury), but felt the players who stepped in, Mike Glennon and Devontae Booker, did a respectable job filling in. He praised rookie WR Kadarius Toney, who had his best game as a Giant, after Kenny Golladay went down(knee injury) but was also critical of his ejection late in the game for fighting.