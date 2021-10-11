Pelissero: Giants suffer array of injuries after Week 5
Marc Stein: Kosta Koufos, the 11-year veteran NBA center, is signing with the Ignite select team in the @nbagleague, league sources say. Koufos had multiple European offers but will join the Ignite instead. Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine What's the ...
In this Giants vs Cowboys post game interview, NYG wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who hyperextended his knee in the 1st quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, tried to play through the injury until it became too painful. He expects to get MRI when the team returns home. Golladay also expressed concern for Daniel Jones' condition after he suffered a concussion. He related the advice he gave rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, who stepped up, and played his best game as a Giant, but was ejected late in the 4th quarter for fighting. Golladay: 'At the end of the day, he's a rookie, I'm pretty sure he wishes he could have that moment back'.
In this Giants vs Cowboys post game interview, NYG Head Coach Joe Judge talks about losing three of his best offensive players in the same game as the Cowboys poured it on in the second half, winning 44-20. Judge was not sure what the extent of the injuries were to QB Daniel Jones(concussion protocol) and RB Saquon Barkley(ankle injury), but felt the players who stepped in, Mike Glennon and Devontae Booker, did a respectable job filling in. He praised rookie WR Kadarius Toney, who had his best game as a Giant, after Kenny Golladay went down(knee injury) but was also critical of his ejection late in the game for fighting.
With each passing day, Urban Meyer is showing that the head coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars is too big for him.
Kadarius Toney was having the best game of his career on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but he then made a mistake that will be talked about more than his performance.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
It started when Greg Joseph came up short on a 49-yard field goal attempt that would have given Minnesota an insurmountable 19-6 lead. It ended when Joseph made a 54-yard field goal that gave the Vikings an unlikely 19-17 win. But it wasn’t quite over. Cameras caught Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Vikings coach Mike [more]
Last week, the Browns secured a win over the Vikings thanks to an uncalled instance of pass interference in the end zone. On Sunday, the Browns saw multiple missed defensive fouls late in the game, as they both tried to hold their lead against the Chargers and then to recapture it. Facing second and 10 [more]
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
"Might as well forward the fine letter now."
Nick Saban's grand idea first left Trevon Diggs feeling hurt, but the Alabama coach ended up putting the future Cowboys CB on a track toward stardom.
With 22 days to go until the window for making 2021 trades closes, it’s impossible not to wonder whether the Browns will be looking to make a move. It wouldn’t be a move to make the team better for the playoff run. It would be a move to close the book on a chapter that, [more]
Josh Allen's touchdown strike to Emmanuel Sanders against the Kansas City Chiefs is a sight to behold.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made some NFL history in the Patriots' 25-22 win over the Texans in Sunday afternoon's Week 5 game.
What we learned from the #Bills' Sunday night win over the #Chiefs (via @NateMendelson):
This was a truly horrendous play from the Texans.
Herbstreit updates his rankings
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett continues to struggle as the Giants offensive coordinator.
Tom Brady is not slowing down at the age of 44. In fact, after Brady’s 411-yard game in Sunday’s 45-17 win over the Dolphins, he now leads the NFL with 1,767 yards in the 2021 season. That’s just not supposed to happen, a 44-year-old leading the NFL in passing yards. Or for that matter leading [more]
The Dallas Cowboys, behind Ezekiel Elliott’s second consecutive 100-yard game, have 201 yards rushing in Sunday’s win.