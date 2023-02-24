Pelissero: Giants would 'rather not tag anybody' in 2023 offseason
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shares New York Giants would 'rather not tag anybody' in 2023 offseason.
USC QB Caleb Williams could be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he recently revealed the team he'd like to play for.
Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.
Bruce Arians isn’t one to mince words or pull punches. The former Tampa Bay head coach who gave up the job 17 days after quarterback Tom Brady ended a 40-day retirement, and who continued to work for the team in 2022, has a theory on why the team struggled last season. Recently appearing on The [more]
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Will Matt Patricia be back with the Patriots in 2023, and if so, in what role? Our Tom E. Curran shares what he's hearing about New England's senior football advisor.
The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear. Bears insider Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for how things will shake out, including a big Bears' free-agent splash and Aaron Rodgers' new home.
Four quarterbacks go in the top seven of Charles McDonald's latest mock draft, the last before the combine delivers us a ton of new information.
Wagner earned second-team All-Pro honors in his lone season with the Rams.
The Eagles safety wasn’t penalized for the hit, but the NFL fined him after the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who speaks openly and proudly about his Catholic faith, is spending a week in silent prayer at a California abbey to begin the Lenten season.
With mountains of cash and the No. 1 pick, the Bears have to win the offseason. Here's eight moves Ryan Poles should make to ensure they come out on top.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent four days in darkness. It’s now time for him to shed some light on his future. Although the new league year doesn’t begin until March 15, the Packers and any interested teams need to know what Rodgers is doing, so that alternative plans can be made. The Packers don’t need [more]
The poor quality of the playing field at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona remains a topic of discussion in the NFL, and one player who was on the field the last time the Super Bowl was played in Arizona says it was an issue in that game, too. But former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, [more]
Panthers assistant head coach Duce Staley explained why he decided to return to the Carolinas after spending the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions.
Mac Jones had a poor 2022 NFL season, but is the leader of the New England Patriots offense really in the bottom tier of the league's starting quarterbacks? Matt Cassel has unveiled his ranking of the league's top 32 QBs.
Last April, Bruce Arians executed what was supposed to have been a smooth handoff of the head-coaching baton to Todd Bowles. The baton ended up bouncing around on the track. In the aftermath of a sub-.500 season that wouldn’t have resulted in a playoff berth if the Buccaneers weren’t assigned to the worst division in [more]
Russell Wilson took to Twitter on Friday morning to respond to a report that he tried to get Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll fired.
Baseball season is starting, and Thom Brennaman remains locked out of the broadcast booth. Columnist Jason Williams looks at potential jobs for the former Reds broadcaster.
With his return to Rutgers, the Chiefs running back proved Thomas Wolfe wrong.
Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2023, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.