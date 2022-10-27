Pelissero: George Paton gave vote of confidence for Nathaniel Hackett
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: GM George Paton gave vote of confidence for Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
Who do you like from this hypothetical list?
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
Peyton Manning had plenty of sympathy for Mac Jones after the Patriots benched the second-year quarterback early in the second quarter of Monday night's Week 7 game against the Bears.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the Thursday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
The #Chiefs' trade for #Giants WR Kadarius Toney is filled with short-term and long-term potential.
Things are not improving at Texas A&M.
Aaron Rodgers publically suggested Packers players should be benched for making bad plays.
Elliot played for much of 2021 with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. This injury should mean a bigger load for Tony Pollard.
Here's a collection of all of the grades for the Bears' trade of Robert Quinn, where most experts loved the move for Chicago.
The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
Dispatch and Pennsylvania sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Nittany Lions game, and what the final score will be.
The New York Giants have traded WR Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a pair of draft picks.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
Week 9 of the college football season features several high-profile matchups, including Michigan taking on Michigan State in quest to stay undefeated.