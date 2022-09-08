Pelissero: George Kittle considered day-to-day with groin injury
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is considered day-to-day with a groin injury.
These two Week 1 trends should have Rams fans feeling good going into the opener against the Bills
Following retirement from the NFL, former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright will appear on a weekly radio show Wednesdays on 710 AM.
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with @TheRamsWire ahead of #Bills-#Rams:
Lions shuffle the practice squad offensive line, sign Ross Pierschbacher and release Darrin Paulo
Smith asked for a trade from the Bears after failing to negotiate a contract extension.
Joe Flacco will face the Ravens for the first time in his career.
The Buffalo Bills are road favorites against the defending champions.
Eagles fans are extremely fired up to have A.J. Brown as WR1 for the next five years, but the role was almost filled by a different playmaker. By Adam Hermann
UCLA football's attendance woes continue under coach Chip Kelly. There are numerous factors that could contribute to the low turnout.
Although the new QB1, Trey Lance understands not being named one of the 49ers' captains this year.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen delivers his lineup insights for Thursday night's Week 1 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
Nick Saban said he had not yet addressed the horns down gesture with the Alabama football team before the Texas game.
The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
A few things to know about the Packers' Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.
What is it like to go up against Tom Brady's ultra-competitiveness? Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gave a graphic description Wednesday.
Wednesday’s night session made for heady viewing on Arthur Ashe Stadium. It delivered not only the match of the season, pitting 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz against 21-year-old Jannik Sinner, but the shot of the season too.
What do you think they were talking about?
Dominique Foxworth claims the Bears have mistreated Fields and the latter should force a trade.
Fleetwood skipped the FedEx Cup playoffs to spend some quality time with family, instantly igniting rumors.