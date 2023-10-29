Pelissero, Frelund breakdown Eagles acquiring S Kevin Byard
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund breakdown the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring safety Kevin Byard.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund breakdown the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring safety Kevin Byard.
The 6-1 Eagles are upgrading their secondary.
Kevin Byard spoke to the Philadelphia media for the first time since being acquired in a trade with the Titans.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL this week. After discussing their opinions on trick-or-treating, the group react to the news the Kevin Byard is joining the Eagles, and everyone is excited about the fit. In other news, Byard's old team, the Titans, are starting Will Levis this weekend, which brings in questions about how this information got out when Vrabel didn't want it released to the public yet. Next, the trio give a preview of the upcoming trade deadline and decide how likely it is certain players will be moved, including Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Brian Burns, Hunter Renfrow, Danielle Hunter and more. It's time to discuss Deshaun Watson. The group discuss the odd circumstances surrounding his health, as the Browns QB did not return to the game Sunday, and how the Browns' history is playing a factor in what's really going on with the disaster the Watson trade is turning out to be. The three hosts finish off the show by touching on Jordan Love's recent struggles and the Packers' plans for the future.
Did the bye week kill the Cowboys' momentum? Can the Rams dig deep and beat a top tier team?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
The F1 season continues its tour of the Americas this weekend in the heart of Mexico with the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks at every game in the Week 8 slate and provides his lineup advice for every matchup.
Armenta kicked three extra points in the team's 40-14 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times in the 28-16 loss.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
For most teams, putting up 42 points and 577 yards on offense should be enough to win, but those efforts were all for naught due to the latest dud from UNC’s defense.
It was a Saturday to forget for some college football juggernauts.
Creed lost out on the win Saturday night as his teammate Austin Hill crashed and both drivers failed to advance to the Xfinity Series title race.
USC won 50-49 after Cal failed on a go-ahead 2-point conversion with 58 seconds to go.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Green injured his ankle during a pickup game ahead of training camp.
Jayhawks fans knew what to do once the upset was finished.
Will Leger ran into the end zone untouched after Muhlenberg blocked the kick.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.