Pelissero: Fields', Lance's second pro days to consist of drills, throws Shanahan 'uses in practice'

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance's second pro day will consist of drills and throws San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan uses in practice. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

