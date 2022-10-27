Pelissero: Ezekiel Elliott expected to miss Week 8 matchup vs. Bears
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to miss the Week 8 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Ryan Tannehill walked out wearing sneakers Wednesday to talk to reporters with no hint of a limp. Then the Tennessee Titans quarterback spent the next few minutes sidestepping questions about his sprained right ankle just as he dodges pass rushers trying to take down Tannehill on the field. Yes, Tannehill's right ankle feels better than after the Titans' 19-10 win over Indianapolis when he left the stadium wearing a walking boot.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill sprained an ankle in Sunday’s victory over the Colts. He sat out Wednesday’s practice while rehabbing, but he did not wear a boot while meeting with the media. It’s an ankle sprain. I’ll leave it at that,” Tannehill said, via Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports. Tannehill missed one offensive snap while [more]
Roquan Smith became emotional when he learned Robert Quinn had been traded to the Eagles
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be playing through his right thumb injury. But for the third consecutive week, he didn’t practice on Wednesday. Rodgers has been on the injury report since Week Six with the injury. But he’s been a full participant in each of the last two Thursday practices. In Week Six he was [more]
Check out these wholesome and funny Tweets as Chicago sends Robert Quinn off to Philadelphia.
Ryan Poles stated in the summer he didn't want to trade Robert Quinn. Things changed.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott left last Sunday’s game after taking a hit to his right knee in the first half, but he returned to play in the second half of the win over the Lions. While Elliott’s knee held up last weekend, the team is taking it easy with him to kick off the [more]
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott suffered the injury in the first half against the Lions but returned to finish the game.
In this week's edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald credits Indy for making a long overdue decision and laments Green Bay's Week 8 plight.
Bears GM Ryan Poles said it was a tough decision to trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
Elliot played for much of 2021 with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. This injury should mean a bigger load for Tony Pollard.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” (I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.) The issue came up [more]
Peyton Manning had plenty of sympathy for Mac Jones after the Patriots benched the second-year quarterback early in the second quarter of Monday night's Week 7 game against the Bears.