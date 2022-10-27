Pelissero: Ezekiel Elliott expected to miss Week 8 matchup vs. Bears

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Ryan Tannehill walked out wearing sneakers Wednesday to talk to reporters with no hint of a limp. Then the Tennessee Titans quarterback spent the next few minutes sidestepping questions about his sprained right ankle just as he dodges pass rushers trying to take down Tannehill on the field. Yes, Tannehill's right ankle feels better than after the Titans' 19-10 win over Indianapolis when he left the stadium wearing a walking boot.