Pelissero explains why Broncos opted to fire Nathaniel Hackett after Week 16 loss to Rams

It has been a tumultuous year for King Charles, to say the least. Not only did he lose his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth, just a year after his father, Prince Philip, died, but he also started the most important job of his life as the King of the United Kingdom. Top it off, he has been dealing with a substantial personal and professional problem: His son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle's media blitz, which has consisted of several bombshell interviews, a docuseries, and the u