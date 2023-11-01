Pelissero: What to expect from Raiders' next HC and GM hires 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: What to expect from Las Vegas Raiders' next HC and GM hires.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: What to expect from Las Vegas Raiders' next HC and GM hires.
The Raiders are moving on from Josh McDaniels.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday's loss.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
The Raiders haven't appeared willing to trade Davante Adams but they should consider it. Meanwhile, the Steelers don’t care about style points and it’s about time we (I) accept what this team is.
Bolton was injured Sunday while making a tackle on Chargers receiver Keenan Allen.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.
Las Vegas released Jones on Sept. 30 following an arrest for the same charge.
The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year will miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
The entire Carlson crew flew to Las Vegas on Monday night for the Raiders' game against the Packers — which finally pit Daniel and Anders against each other.
O'Connell is getting his shot.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
Sal Vetri examines the fantasy football trade landscape, revealing four players to move, two to target and one to hold.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
No wide receiver has ever won NFL MVP in the 67-year history of the award. Could A.J. Brown change that?
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
Charles McDonald's first 2024 NFL mock draft has the two quarterbacks everyone expects at the top. But in what order?