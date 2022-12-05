Pelissero: Dolphins signing former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher
Miami Dolphins signing former No. 1 overall pick offensive tackle Eric Fisher.
Tampa has the worst rushing offense in the NFL.
Veteran tackle Eric Fisher has found a new home in the NFL. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are signing Fisher. The move comes a day after the Dolphins lost to the 49ers while playing without both of their starting tackles. One of those tackles will miss at least four more games as [more]
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak in Allen Park after a home win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. the Buffalo Bills.
Sean McVay is confident that Matthew Stafford won't have any long-term effects from his current neck injury.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had one of his worst performances of the season in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, throwing an interception for the first time since September. While Tagovailoa tossed a 75-yard touchdown on the first play, the 49ers’ vaunted defense tightened up for much of the rest of the contest. Tagovailoa completed a [more]
The Bills home game against the Dolphins will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8:15 p.m.
Miami will play a night game for the second week in a row.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Will the Patriots remove Matt Patricia's offensive play-caller responsibilities in the near future? Bill Belichick addressed that question with an answer that should raise a few eyebrows.
Who is Brock Purdy? He was 2022's Mr. Irrelevant, but now he's poised to take over as starting quarterback and make a little history.