Pelissero: Dolphins are releasing CB Byron Jones after 3 seasons

The Jaguars trimmed a quarterback from their roster on Tuesday. The team announced that they have waived E.J. Perry from their 90-man roster. Perry spent last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad and was signed to a future contract in January. Perry initially agreed to sign with the Eagles after going undrafted last year, but opted [more]
The Buccaneers made it official Tuesday: They announced they have released left tackle Donovan Smith. “I want to thank Donovan for all that he has done for the Buccaneers on and off the field over the past eight seasons,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “He stepped in as our starter at [more]
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
Here are the six players who received tags in 2023.
The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a contract extension on Tuesday, and that had a domino effect that could impact the Bears and David Montgomery.
With excitement growing about this year's quarterbacks after the NFL Combine, Todd McShay believes the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick, then trade back again before adding someone to help Justin Fields.
The Titans reportedly are shopping running back Derrick Henry. And the sports books are taking wagers on the identity of his next team. PointsBet has installed the Dolphins as a +400 favorite. I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put [more]
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
NFL GMs got together at the NFL Combine, and Ryan Poles told NBC's Peter King that included several trade talks about the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs may very well employ a new starting left tackle next season.
The New York Jets have been in talks with the Green Bay Packers and their four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a potential trade, according to ESPN. The 39-year-old’s future in the NFL is unclear, and he has not said whether he intends to stay with the Packers, look for a new team or retire in the coming months. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, who must give him permission before he can talk to other teams.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.
An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Chicago Bears are more likely than not to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, just a lot further down than expected.
Joe Burrow was Justin Hilliard's Ohio State teammate from 2015 to 2017.
Kostyuk has been critical of Russian players who have not condemned the invasion of Ukraine
According to reports, Chiefs DE Frank Clark, a Cleveland native, could be released and become a free agent. Would the Browns be interested?