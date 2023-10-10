Pelissero: De'Von Achane likely to miss multiple weeks due to knee injury
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero is reporting Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane likely to miss multiple weeks due to knee injury.
Now that the former Texas A&M running back has burst onto the scene with a four-touchdown, 233-yard performance, those who've coached and scouted him don't expect his star to fade anytime soon.
