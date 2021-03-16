Pelissero details Patriots' multi-year deals with DB Jalen Mills and WRs Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero details New England Patriots' multi-year deals with defensive back Philadelphia Eagles safety Jalen Mills and wide receivers Las Vegas Raiders Nelson Agholor and San Francisco 49ers Kendrick Bourne. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

