Pelissero details NFL's approval of 'TNF' flex scheduling starting in 2023
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero details the NFL's approval of 'TNF' flex scheduling starting in 2023.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero details the NFL's approval of 'TNF' flex scheduling starting in 2023.
There are limits not only to when flexes are permitted, but how many games can be flexed.
The deal that now requires NFL approval reportedly won't impact Brady's plans to broadcast games for Fox.
The league suspended 5 players in April for various NFL gambling violations
Hopkins spoke openly for the first time about his desires for his NFL future amid ongoing rumors that his exit from Arizona is imminent.
"I am so thankful you are ok. It is sad that as females we don’t get to feel secure. Men have no idea what it’s like to live with fear everywhere we go." The post New Jersey woman reveals that she was ‘seconds away’ from being grabbed by men while running: ‘you don’t believe it’s gonna happen to you’ appeared first on In The Know.
This third quarterback will be eligible to be activated during the game.
There's a little bit of everything on sale right now!
Target has seemingly moved on from its days of being accused of "rainbow capitalism" to sell inclusive swimwear for the LGBTQ community.
From outdoor gear to tech and everything in between, shopping experts say you can expect mega sales over the holiday weekend.
Fillip and Jamie Hord (@horderly) show us a few simple tips to keep your pantry organized, neat and easy to navigate. The post These simple rules will keep your pantry clutter-free appeared first on In The Know.
'Slide' into Memorial Day with these classics.
Jared Greenberg from TNT and NBA TV joins Vincent Goodwill to discuss problems in the Celtics locker room, Jimmy Butler being different, how the Nuggets built their team and the retirement of Carmelo Anthony.
The bartender promises the tip will lead to "less sweeping, less stress" but some viewers aren't entirely sure.
TikTok is suing to block Montana's ban on the app.
Nike represents more than 70% of Foot Locker's sales and could see downside risk as Foot Locker struggles to grow sales.
Villainous sea witch from Disney's 1989 animated classic was originally based on late performer best known for John Waters movies. McCarthy took that cue and swam with it.
If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than not, you might need this in your life.
The 28-year-old criminology graduate student suspected in the grisly killings of four University of Idaho students was arraigned Monday on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
Here are our pop culture picks for May 22-28, including the best deals we could find for each.
James Bullard offered the most extreme view of several regional Fed presidents who spoke Monday about the direction of interest rates.