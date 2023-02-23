Pelissero: Next steps for Aaron Rodgers with darkness retreat over
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero details the next steps for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with darkness retreat over.
Alabama basketball aims to score another SEC road victory as it travels to Columbia, South Carolina to face the Gamecocks on Wednesday.
Clark, who recently returned to the Pack lineup from a groin injury, fell after a fast-break dunk, landing on his left shoulder.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taking judo lessons in hopes of learning how to fall without striking his head on the ground.
The Blackhawks have signed forward David Gust to a two-year NHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.
The New York Jets' recruiting pitch to free-agent quarterback Derek Carr reportedly included a pretty ridiculous statement.
One of Sean Payton‘s former assistants from New Orleans is reportedly joining him in Denver. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Joe Lombardi is set to take a job on Payton’s staff with the Broncos. Lombardi’s exact title is to be determined, but Klis reports that he could be the offensive coordinator. That’s the same [more]
How did the G League guard perform and how was he received by the home crowd in his return to action?
Michigan football transfer OL LaDarius Henderson is not expected to enroll at U-M until the summer. He was not listed on the team's spring roster.
The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear. Bears insider Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for how things will shake out, including a big Bears' free-agent splash and Aaron Rodgers' new home.
Who are the highest paid running backs in the NFL entering 2023 NFL free agency? Take a look at the position's 10 highest paid players in the league.
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, but one NFL pundit believes he could wind up playing for the 49ers next season.
What motivated Matthew Slater to put off retirement and come back to the Patriots for a 16th season? His answer in a recent interview reflects where this team stands entering the 2023 season.
NBC Sports' Peter King weighed in on the potential quarterback battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance heading into the 2023 NFL season.
Wide receiver Allen Lazard can become an unrestricted free agent next month and he said that his five years with the Packers have left him with “high expectations” for what he’d look for in another organization. Lazard’s comments about the bar set by playing for head coach Matt LaFleur and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers might [more]
The Titans are clearing cap space.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Joseph was the Broncos head coach from 2017-18.
Nothing about Lamar Jackson’s contract situation has unfolded in the expected way. The only reliable expectation for the coming weeks, then, is that the unexpected should be expected. A #PFTPM listener asked this question today: Is there a scenario where Lamar Jackson could sit out 2023? It’s not unprecedented for a franchise-tagged player to skip [more]
There’s no shortage of headlines around the Giants as the NFL Combine gets set to begin next week. Here’s the breakdown.
Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Geno Smith are just some of the big names who might be tagged the next couple of weeks.