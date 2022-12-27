Pelissero: Derwin James faces possible fine, but not a suspension, after illegal hit vs. Colts
Los Angeles Chargers Safety Derwin James faces a possible fine, but not a suspension, after an illegal hit against the Indianapolis Colts.
Derwin James was ejected for leading with his helmet and launching himself into Ashton Dulin's helmet on a hit.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.
He's taking the potential head injury seriously.
