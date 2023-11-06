Pelissero: Daniel Jones suffered torn ACL, will miss rest of 2023 season
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reporting New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL during Week 9, will miss rest of 2023 season.
Daniel Jones fell to the turf untouched when his knee "just buckled" one play after taking a sack in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
The Giants' season is only going to get harder over the final eight games.
Daniel Jones suffered another injury on Sunday.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
