Pelissero: D'Andre Swift 'does not seem likely' to play vs. Seahawks in Week 4
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift 'does not seem likely' to play vs. Seahawks in Week 4.
Matt Eberflus said it's going to take everyone, not just Justin Fields, to fix the Bears' passing offense.
The upstart Jaguars have won their last two games and receiver Zay Jones has been a significant part of it. But there’s now an injury concern with the veteran receiver as Jacksonville prepares to play Philadelphia this weekend. Jones was added to the Thursday injury report. He did not practice with an ankle injury. In [more]
Maybe it will help Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields that he spent a week preparing for a Wink Martindale defense a year ago. The outing was a short one for Fields. He was knocked out of a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 at Soldier Field with bruised ribs suffered at the start of the third quarter. Fields was 4 of 11 for 79 yards. But at least Fields has some recall from ...
Cincinnati's swag king has passed for at least 275 yards in eight of his last nine home games.
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his big game in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, but a bid to repeat in that role is off to a bad start. Reporters at the open portion of Falcons practice report that Patterson is missing from [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Breakout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown injured his ankle in Week 3.
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
The upcoming "Thursday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Miami Dolphins keeps getting more interesting.
Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 4. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will remain undefeated.
The 33rd quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999 shows poise and professionalism their faithful followers didn't recognize
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said this week that he is planning to play against the Bengals on Thursday night despite the back and ankle injuries that led him to be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. It appears to be the Dolphins’ plan as well. Tom Pelissero of NFL [more]
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey was not seen during the early portion of Thursday's practice after sitting out the session prior.
Cooper Rush’s unlikely rise as Cowboys QB has allowed him to be mentioned in history with Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Kurt Warner as well as the unknown Virgil Carter.
The year is 2022 and Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays.
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.
Safe to say there's no love lost between IU football and Nebraska ahead of their meeting Saturday night.