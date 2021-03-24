Pelissero: Dan Quinn is Cowboys' 'biggest acquisition this offseason'
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the Dallas Cowboys offseason acquisitions. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Sydney-born golfer's last tour victory came at the 2014 Houston Open, when he edged Matt Kuchar in the first hole of a playoff with a 42-yard chip in for birdie. He did not allow it to be as close at PGA National in Florida on Sunday, firing a final round two-under-par 68 to win by five strokes.
Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.
The entry list for Wednesday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series 2021 season opener was revealed Tuesday. These are the drivers who will participate on the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET on FS 1 during NASCAR Race Hub and the main event set for 8:40 p.m. ET, also […]
Larson led 269 laps but was passed by Blaney with less than eight laps to go.
The Sixers squandered a 24-point lead Tuesday night but were strong down the stretch, beating the Warriors 108-98 in their final game before the trade deadline. By Noah Levick
This March Madness has been historically unpredictable. Will that mayhem continue in the men's NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16?
An overconfident high-school basketball player challenged former Boston Celtic Brian Scalabrine in a game of 1-on-1, and Scal taught the kid a lesson.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa overwhelmed Kentucky from the opening tip, sending the Hawkeyes to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years.
Jay Graham is parting ways with Alabama less than two months after being hired as its special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. The university confirmed Wednesday morning that Graham resigned from his position effective immediately. Graham, a former Tennessee running back, spent last season coaching running backs for his alma mater.
As trade offers continue coming in for Lonzo Ball, Lauri Markkanen and Bol Bol are two players mentioned in trade packages.
In only his second NBA season, the early reads suggest that Zion Williamson has mirrored a different path to stardom than LeBron James.
The Giants' signings of Kenny Golladay and Adoree’ Jackson could alter what they plan to do in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Packers keep manipulating the salary cap, this time with void years tacked onto the deals of Adrian Amos and Mason Crosby.
The heavyweight title is on the line Saturday in a hard-hitting rematch at UFC 260, and our Spinning Back Clique panels weighs in.
The NFL hasn’t said much, the Texans haven’t said much, Deshaun Watson hasn’t said much. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Monday said more than anyone connected to Watson has said about his current legal issues. “We are disappointed to see his name in the news and all that is going on,” Swinney said after a [more]
In the latest transfer news there continues to be chatter about Cristiano Ronaldo moving on from Juventus this summer.
A Yahoo user named Tiffany had Virginia beating the Bobcats after picking Oral Roberts to beat Ohio State and North Texas to beat Purdue.
NASCAR heads this weekend to Bristol Motor Speedway for the first Cup dirt race since 1970.
The 22-year-old is playing his way onto the opening day roster, even if it costs Chicago down the road.
Austin Rivers is a player to keep an eye on because he seems to be hinting lately that he expects to be traded.