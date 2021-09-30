Pelissero: Dalton will remain starting QB if healthy, Fields No. 2 on depth chart
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Chicago Bears QB Andy Dalton will remain the Bears' starting QB if he is healthy and Justin Fields is the No. 2 QB on the depth chart, Nick Foles is No. 3 on the depth chart. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network