Pelissero: Cowboys trading for five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore
The Cowboys have found a partner for Trevon Diggs at cornerback, acquiring five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore in a trade.
The Steelers are bringing back one of their own. According to multiple reports, Pittsburgh is re-signing safety Damontae Kazee to a two-year deal. Kazee, who turns 30 in June, signed with the Steelers as a free agent last year. He appeared in nine games with four starts for Pittsburgh in 2022, playing 26 percent of [more]
By bending over backward to land quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are surrendering plenty of power to Rodgers. And he’s using it. Via ESPN.com, Rodgers has indeed given the Jets a wish list of free agents — and the list includes Odell Beckham, Jr. It’s become clear over the past day that the Jets are [more]
The Steelers are keeping one of their defensive linemen. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Larry Ogunjobi has agreed to a three-year, deal worth $28.75 million. Ogunjobi is slated to receive $21.75 million in the first two years of the contract. Ogunjobi, who turns 29 in June, signed with the Steelers last June after initially agreeing [more]
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Aaron Rodgers reportedly gave the Jets a wish list of players he would like them to sign, including three of his Green Bay teammates and Odell Beckham Jr.
The Giants’ offense is adding another weapon in the form of tight end Darren Waller. The Raiders are trading Waller to the Giants for a third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. Trades cannot become official until the start of the league year tomorrow, but both sides have agreed to the deal. The pick the [more]
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
Sam Darnold's reported 49ers contract will benefit both sides as the veteran quarterback takes a spot on the roster next to Trey Lance and Brock Purdy.
The Colts have pulled the plug on the Stephon Gilmore tenure a year early, sending the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Cowboys in a trade.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can officially begin speaking to other teams tomorrow. Today, he’s spending a little time on Twitter, addressing his unresolved contract situation. Retweeting an item in which ESPN’s Adam Schefter is quoted as saying Jackson rejected a contract last year that included $200 million in guarantees, Jackson uses a gif that suggests [more]
Will Harris played his best football after taking over as the Detroit Lions' starting slot cornerback in the second half of last season
After months of talk, the Bears' big spending day arrived. Ryan Poles added talent, but the underwhelming nature of Day 1 shows how much work is left to do.
Keep it right here with our legal tampering period live blog for all of the latest Patriots rumors, news and completed deals with their own free agents and other players.
With the reported agreement in place to retain center Jake Brendel, the 49ers' starting lineups on both sides of the ball are looking solid.