Pelissero: Cowboys 'saw things change' in Kirk Cousins after one play in Sunday's game
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says the Dallas Cowboys 'saw things change' in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins after one play in Sunday's game.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says the Dallas Cowboys 'saw things change' in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins after one play in Sunday's game.
The Air Force Academy hosting the 49ers for a week of training is part of the close relationship between the U.S. Armed Forces and the NFL.
The game plan to beat the Vikings is a simple one that only two teams have been able to accomplish
The Broncos may need to make another move at running back. Shortly after Denver announced the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, multiple reports emerged that running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas. That means Edmonds is likely to miss multiple weeks. The Broncos picked up Edmonds [more]
The Houston Texans are virtually where they were a season ago. However, the team appears to have bigger problems than the 2021 incarnation.
McNeill has been quiet on the stat sheet until a dominant performance in Week 11
The New York Giants fell to the Detroit Lions, 31-18, in Week 11 and here's some of what we learned from that loss.
Alireza Beiranvand was eventually stretchered off after attempting to play on after a clash of heads
The New York Giants are facing adversity for the first time this season as they head to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Not only are the Giants (7-3) coming off an unexpected one-sided loss to the four-win Detroit Lions, they are banged up after playing their worst game of the season. In previous losses to the Cowboys (7-3) on Sept. 26 and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), Brian Daboll's team was tied early in the fourth and had a chance to win.
Melvin Gordon's fumbles got the Broncos swept by hated rival Raiders. And the second one just got him cut.
Lined up on the edge on Minnesota's first pass play, Micah Parsons worked around Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw and pursued quarterback Kirk Cousins from his blind side. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker swatted the ball away from Cousins for a strip-sack. It was the start of a long day for Cousins and the Vikings' offense.
The PFF grades weren't nearly as bad as the performance on Sunday
Here are some big takeaways from the boring Patriots-Jets game that came with an electric finish
The game got so bad that CBS changed the game across the country
The Broncos are cutting ties with running back Melvin Gordon
The Rams suffered their 4th straight loss of the season to the Saints in Week 11 and here are 6 immediate takeaways from the game.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.