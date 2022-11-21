Pelissero: Cowboys 'saw things change' in Kirk Cousins after one play in Sunday's game

Associated Press

The New York Giants are facing adversity for the first time this season as they head to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Not only are the Giants (7-3) coming off an unexpected one-sided loss to the four-win Detroit Lions, they are banged up after playing their worst game of the season. In previous losses to the Cowboys (7-3) on Sept. 26 and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), Brian Daboll's team was tied early in the fourth and had a chance to win.