Pelissero: Cowboys have put on an 'all-out blitz' for OBJ in recent weeks
The Dallas Cowboys have put on an "all-out blitz" for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in recent weeks.
The Dallas Cowboys have put on an "all-out blitz" for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in recent weeks.
After another critical fumble, the Broncos have moved on from Melvin Gordon. Denver announced on Monday that the club has waived Gordon. If a team does not claim Gordon, then he’ll become a free agent. The Broncos started the season with Gordon and and Javonte Williams as its top two running backs. Williams suffered a [more]
After the Cowboys’ 40-3 victory over the Vikings on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted, “Krazy.” It presumably was about Dallas’ win given the timing. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed a report from last week that the free agent receiver will visit the team after Thanksgiving. The Cowboys play the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. “We’re planning [more]
Check out some of the highest and lowest grades for the Rams in Sunday's loss to the Saints
One person was killed, and three others were injured Friday night in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay. For some, the incidents reinforce the need for more surveillance cameras to help catch the criminals involved in such crimes.
Here are some big takeaways from the boring Patriots-Jets game that came with an electric finish
Stock up, stock down following the #Bills' win over the #Browns:
When your defense only gives up three points and your team still doesn't win, the problem falls pretty squarely on you, the quarterback. Wilson doesn't seem to think so.
The Cowboys took out their frustrations against the Vikings with a dominant performance in all phases of the game.
The Rams suffered their 4th straight loss of the season to the Saints in Week 11 and here are 6 immediate takeaways from the game.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
A veteran running back, Gordon could land with a contender seeking depth.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Southern California's defeat of UCLA moved the Trojans closer to the College Football Playoff in this week's bowl projections. Clemson still leads.
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.