Pelissero: Cowboys OC Kellen Moore will remain with team
There hasn’t been any real question all week that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would start for the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. But head coach Andy Reid confirmed that would be the case when asked directly in his Friday press conference and said, “Yes.” Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in the [more]
Matt Harmon is joined by his Fantasy Football Live co-hosts Andy Behrens and Tank Williams to preview both the AFC and NFC Championship games this weekend.
Colts fans have launched an online petition in hopes of keeping Jim Irsay from hiring Jeff Saturday as head coach.
A big day of coaching news in Dallas, but questions linger about the embattled OC. Also, which star is next in line for a massive payday? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Whenever DeMeco Ryans’ season ends with the 49ers, he may have options for his next job. According to NFL Media, Ryans has emerged as a top candidate to be the Texans’ next head coach. A former player for Houston, NFL Media reports Ryans is set to meet with the franchise next week about the job [more]
Who do pundits predict the Cowboys will select?
How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The statement came swiftly from lawyer Doug Wigdor. And it should be regarded by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill as a clear warning. Wigdor, who represents former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, reacted sharply to the news that the Panthers had passed over Wilks for Frank Reich. “We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible [more]
The Panthers found their next head coach in Frank Reich. But who should be their next quarterback? A look at some top options.
Reich, who started the first game in Panthers history in 1995, had most recently been the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman finally acknowledged he's not returning to the NFL, and his reasoning makes perfect sense.
Brock Purdy is the 49ers' perfect example of how rookies should approach their first year in the NFL.
Philadelphia's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Eagles fans are not happy.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022. Former Florida State [more]
The picks are in and we're looking at who the NFL Experts are picking in the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers
Can GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll top the Giants' surprise run to the playoffs in their second year with New York?
The Philadelphia Eagles announce the uniform combination for the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers