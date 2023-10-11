Pelissero: Could be 'closer to eight weeks' until Richardson returns 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: Could be 'closer to eight weeks' until Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson returns.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: Could be 'closer to eight weeks' until Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson returns.
Anthony Richardson suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Ideally, the star wideout will be recovered in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year will miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
Jonathan Taylor's offseason included ankle surgery and a public contract dispute with Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Anthony Richardson should return for the Colts this week.
After dealing with QB problems for years, the Colts appear to have struck gold with Anthony Richardson.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats from Week 1.
If the rise of Tom Brady from late-round draft pick to franchise savior was an enjoyable story, something close to it may be unfolding again in San Francisco.
The NFL is reportedly considering a fine for the 49ers' tight end because of the vulgar message on his shirt.
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
Watt is apparently fine playing through the pain.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Kansas won't face a postseason ban while its Level I allegations were downgraded to Level II.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.