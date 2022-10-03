Pelissero: Cordarrelle Patterson being placed on IR with knee injury
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shares that Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is being placed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shares that Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is being placed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury.
A look at some of Purdue's 2023 commitments' weekend results ... Week 7: Cathedral beat Cincinnati LaSalle 37-6. Gilbert did not record any stats.Week 6: Cathedral beat Hammond Morton 56-0. Gilbert recorded a half sack.
After a one-year hiatus, the ACC Atlantic runs through Clemson once again.
Titans WR Treylon Burks has avoided a serious injury.
No, Eagles fans did not boo Doug Pederson, and you should feel bad for thinking that they would.
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 4's biggest storylines, including Jonathan Taylor's frustrating start and ankle injury. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
The Falcons placed RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve and signed Caleb Huntley to the 53-man roster.
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
There isn't a more serious issue facing the NFL than head trauma, and the star quarterback should consider the long-term effects, Chase Goodbread writes.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book. Again.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 5.
The Steelers saw improvements in some areas on Sunday but not enough to pull off the win.
The good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' overtime win over the Patriots.
Tom Brady heaped more praise on Patrick Mahomes Sunday night after what very well could be the final meeting between the two superstar quarterbacks.