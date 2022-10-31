Pelissero: Cooks' $18M in fully guaranteed salary for '23 could inhibit trade talks

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Za'Darius Smith had three sacks to help Minnesota's defense hang on against Kyler Murray, and the Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another for the Vikings (6-1), who stayed unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O'Connell's rookie year.