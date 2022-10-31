Pelissero: Cooks' $18M in fully guaranteed salary for '23 could inhibit trade talks
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks' $18M in fully guaranteed salary for '23 could inhibit trade talks.
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline will follow Week 8 of the season. All 32 teams have until Tuesday, November 1 at 4 pm ET to make deals.
Smith made a point to tell reporters why Cooks only got involved late in the game when the outcome was a foregone conclusion
The Vikings continue to call about veteran wide receivers before the trade deadline
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Za'Darius Smith had three sacks to help Minnesota's defense hang on against Kyler Murray, and the Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another for the Vikings (6-1), who stayed unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O'Connell's rookie year.
Florida Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. has been dismissed from the football team
Christian McCaffrey wasted no time in showing the 49ers he was capable of throwing a touchdown pass.
The Texans were wholly dismantled by the Titans in Week 8, and Lovie Smith told reporters that his offensive line was the biggest reason why
Should the Jaguars trade for players, trade away players, or sit tight at the deadline?
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the disappointing showing from the Green Bay Packers against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, and debate if it’s worth the Packers pushing for major moves at the trade deadline to make a run at the playoffs.
Listen in as Coy Gibbs addresses Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Billy Napier addressed the dismissal of EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. after the shocking news broke on Monday morning.
Ross Chastain's spectacular finish at Martinsville Speedway had drivers talking but not everyone liked what they saw.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The big hit eluded the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series against Astros lefty Framber Valdez, who was filthy. Was he, perhaps, too filthy? Here's what the Phils had to say about Valdez' curious mannerisms on the mound. By Corey Seidman
After Kyrie Irving's combative press conference, will the Nets take further action?
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
The Vols beat Kentucky on Saturday while Ohio State beat Penn State.
This morning on ESPN, Dan Orlovsky made the case for why Smith is in this race.