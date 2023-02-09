Pelissero: Commanders unlikely to pursue Derek Carr or other veteran QBs in '23 offseason
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero has the latest on the Washington Commanders quarterback plan for the 2023 NFL season.
Leeds United 2-2 Manchester United: Sancho came off the bench to score his first goal since September and deny the visitors a famous win
ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the Bears will receive "unbelievable offers" for the No. 1 pick in the draft during an interview with Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000.
FanGraphs unveiled its 2023 MLB power rankings in advance of spring training. Here's where the new-look Boston Red Sox landed.
Almost two weeks after the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss, Christian McCaffrey revealed just how close he was to being the quarterback against the Eagles.
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey spoke frankly about his future in San Francisco last week.
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]
The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that will net them five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports.
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
People love their conspiracy theories.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined why Brock Purdy undergoing surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on Feb. 22 is the right decision for his future.
One person who wasn't surprised entirely by the CMC blockbuster was NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, though what the 49ers got in return for the price it paid did amaze him.
Wall reached a contract buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets on June 28
The NFL offseason is well underway. Let’s open up the mailbag and address your concerns on the state of the Giants.
Win or lose against the Eagles, attention will shift quickly to free agency after Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Brady’s announcement that he wouldn’t start in 2023 eased the immediate dread for Olsen that the Super Bowl would be his last as the lead analyst.
Vladimir Tarasenko is heading to New York.