Pelissero: Colts to sign QB Gardner Minshew to one year, $1M deal

Mariota is expected to fill the backup quarterback role for Jalen Hurts.
Manchester United face record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League while Juventus will play Arsenal's conquerors Sporting for a place in the last four.West Ham United play Belgian club Gent in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.
Mike Gesicki is the third offensive skill player the Patriots have added in the past two days, but Scott Zolak is hearing that New England may have more items on its offensive agenda in the near future.
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.
We’re finishing our run through the West’s congested middle class by looking at the one big question facing teams Nos. 9 through 12 as they sprint into the stretch run.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
The Bengals plan to play the newly signed Orlando Brown at left tackle and that’s not sitting all that well with the player who has been manning the position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jonah Williams has told the Bengals that he wants to be traded. Williams has started all 47 games he’s [more]
The Eagles have taken some losses in free agency, but as improbable as it seems, they now are even stronger at cornerback. Earlier in the day, the Eagles agreed to a two-year, $42 million extension with Darius Slay. Slay himself had expected to leave as a salary-cap casualty a day earlier. He returns along with [more]
The Cowboys have roughly $26 million in cap space to make other moves to bolster their roster via free agency or trades.
The Patriots are plucking a tight end away from one of their divisional rivals. According to multiple reports, Mike Gesicki has agreed to sign with New England. Gesicki, who was No. 46 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million. It’s the second straight [more]
Free agent linebacker Devin Bush has found his new home in Seattle. The Seahawks signed Bush on Thursday night, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. The Steelers made Bush the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh. He showed flashes of the talent that [more]
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
Aaron Rodgers and Pat McAfee have had quite the connection over the last few years.
The madness continues with a loaded Day 2 slate.
Brandon Beane, Jordan Poyer and three of the Bills new players met with the media on Thursday.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Gardner Minshew could be a bridge quarterback to a first-round draft pick
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams reportedly requested a trade after the team brought in Orlando Brown Jr.
The Patriots are moving on from one of their defensive players. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New England is releasing cornerback Jalen Mills. Mills, who turns 29 in April, spent the last two seasons with New England after beginning his career with Philadelphia. He started 10 games in 2022, recording five passes defensed with two interceptions. [more]