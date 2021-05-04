Pelissero: Colts seem like a 'natural fit' for Charles Leno Jr.

The Telegraph

Several of golf’s biggest names including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and England’s Justin Rose have been sent multi-million dollar contracts to take part in a breakaway ‘World Tour’ that will force them to choose between Saudi money and the Ryder Cup. Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour’s commissioner, is due to host a mandatory players meeting here at Quail Hollow on Tuesday evening, where the escalating threat of the Premier Golf League to the Tour will be the hot, if not incendiary, topic. While many considered the Saudi Arabia plan to stage a ‘World Tour’ to be dead in the water after recent efforts to prevent the idea taking off, Telegraph Sport can reveal that $30m formal offers have also been received by multiple major winners Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. And despite the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - the Northern Irishman who last year declared his opposition to the F1-based scheme - the Saudis are not taking “no” for an answer and have indicated they are intending to start their circuit in September 2022. Similar to the Super League and European football, the news will cause huge shockwaves throughout a sport that believed Monahan had already effectively seen off the proposed revolution.