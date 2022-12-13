Pelissero: Cole Beasley reuniting with Bills, joining BUF's practice squad
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that free-agent wide receiver Cole Beasley is reuniting with Buffalo Bills and joining the team's practice squad.
Free agent left-hander Sean Manaea reached agreement on a two-year, $25 million contract with the Giants, according to a report.
The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning. The former Bills wideout will come out of retirement to sign with the team. Here's 7 Sports director Matt Bové's take.
National reactions: #Bills bring back Cole Beasley in 'plot twist'
The Buffalo Bills have signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad.
