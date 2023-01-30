Pelissero: Chargers expected to hire Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator
The Los Angeles Chargers expected to hire former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as the team's new offensive coordinator.
The Los Angeles Chargers expected to hire former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as the team's new offensive coordinator.
Germany has fallen into recession, experts have warned, after official data revealed a surprise slump at the end of last year.
NFL coaching candidate Sean Payton addressed his coaching future on Fox on Sunday, talking about the timeline and process of this coach hiring cycle.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is working with KPMG to improve how the U.S. bank supervises its traders, sources with knowledge of the review told Reuters, as Wall Street wrestles with how to spot potential wrongdoing during a securities trading boom. KPMG is reviewing JPMorgan’s oversight of traders across the bank's markets division globally, the people said. Market volatility surged at the start of the pandemic and investment banks and securities firms have seen trading activity soar, adding to the challenge of supervising employees amid increased volumes of buying and selling and large price swings.
In this article, we discuss 10 recent spin-off companies that hedge funds are piling into. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Recent Spin-off Companies That Hedge Funds Are Piling Into. A spin-off occurs when a company splits off a portion of its business into a separate company and […]
The Chargers are expected to hire Kellen Moore as their new OC, passing on Thomas Brown and Zac Robinson
Who really deserves the brunt of the blame for the Patriots' offensive struggles? Matt Patricia or Bill Belichick?
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
The NFL is lucky the sequence didn't play a direct impact on the outcome of the game.
Here is a breakdown of the 49ers' scheduled free agents after the 2022 season comes to a close.
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
Quarterback Brock Purdy was injured, but his thoughts were with his 49ers teammates following their loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
Travis and Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to face off as players in a Super Bowl.
Now that the matchup is set, here's all the info you need.
AFC Championship game officials missed an obvious Orlando Brown hold on the game-deciding Joseph Ossai penalty.