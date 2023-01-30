Pelissero: Chargers expected to hire Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator

Reuters

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is working with KPMG to improve how the U.S. bank supervises its traders, sources with knowledge of the review told Reuters, as Wall Street wrestles with how to spot potential wrongdoing during a securities trading boom. KPMG is reviewing JPMorgan’s oversight of traders across the bank's markets division globally, the people said. Market volatility surged at the start of the pandemic and investment banks and securities firms have seen trading activity soar, adding to the challenge of supervising employees amid increased volumes of buying and selling and large price swings.